Man charged for murder after cemetery attack on 64-y-o in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Man charged for murder after cemetery attack on 64-y-o in Westmoreland
Man charged for murder after cemetery attack on 64-y-o in Westmoreland

Suspect accused of using object to hit victim in head

Loop News

Thirty-four-year-old Mickan Muir of Darliston, Westmoreland has been charged with murder following an incident that occurred at Darliston Cemetery in the parish on Friday, October 15.

Dead is 60-year-old Wilfred Henry otherwise called ‘Cling Cling’ of Darliston, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Darliston Police are that around 4:00 p.m., Muir used an object to hit Henry in the head during an altercation. Henry was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Muir was arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, November 09.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalized.

