Man charged in relation to recent robbery at Pavilion Jewellers Loop Jamaica

A men who is suspected to have been among four armed men who carried out a robbery at Pavilion Jewellery on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, May 10, has been charged with the applicable criminal offences.

Thirty-one-year-old Neko Gordon, a construction worker of Bethune Avenue, Kingston 13, has been charged with robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Reports are that about 10:11 am, the four men, all armed with firearms, entered the store and held up the victims, including a security guard.

In total, the men robbed the victims ($619,000 in cash, along with assorted jewellery valued at approximately $4 million, as well as a Glock 9mm pistol and two magazines containing 34 rounds of 9mm cartridges, and other personal items.

The assailants then ran from the premises and robbed two motorists of their vehicles, which were used to escape in the area.

Gordon was arrested on Monday, May 22 at the Norman Manley International Airport while reportedly attempting to leave the island. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen chain and a Citizen wristwatch.

His court date is being finalised.