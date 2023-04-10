Man charged with breaking into elderly woman’s house, freed Loop Jamaica

Man charged with breaking into elderly woman's house, freed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica lose two 4x100m relay medals at 50th Carifta Games

Jamaica sweep girls’ age-group 4x100m relays at Carifta Games

St James cops crack months-long murder case with ballistic science

Cop freed of allegedly smuggling ganja into prison

Jody-Ann Daley, Roshawn Clarke strike gold in 400m hurdles at Carifta

WATCH: Excitement as crocodile swims up at Salt River bath, Clarendon

Cabbie booked for allegedly going missing with rented vehicle

Liverpool blow title race open after thrilling Arsenal draw

Golding again flays Government for reduced funding of PMI

Jamaica News

Intruder reportedly fled leaving one foot of his slippers behind

4 hrs ago

Weeks after a construction worker was hauled before the St Elizabeth Parish Court for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s house, he has been freed of the charge against him.

Miguel Forbes, a 32-year-old resident of Mount Pleasant district in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, walked out of the parish court a free man on Thursday after the senior citizen told the judge that she had no further interest in pursuing the case.

Forbes was initially booked for the offence of burglary, but the charge was reduced to housebreaking.

The allegations were that on February 19 at about 3:30 am, the elderly woman was at home in the parish, when she saw a man standing by her bed.

After raising an alarm, the woman reportedly ran from her house and sought refuge at one of her neighbour’s house.

The intruder reportedly fled the scene, but left behind one foot of his slippers.

Following a report being filed at the police station and a subsequent probe, Forbes was apprehended at his house.

He was later charged after a question-and-answer session with investigators.

