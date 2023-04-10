Man charged with breaking into elderly woman’s house, freed Loop Jamaica

Weeks after a construction worker was hauled before the St Elizabeth Parish Court for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s house, he has been freed of the charge against him.

Miguel Forbes, a 32-year-old resident of Mount Pleasant district in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, walked out of the parish court a free man on Thursday after the senior citizen told the judge that she had no further interest in pursuing the case.

Forbes was initially booked for the offence of burglary, but the charge was reduced to housebreaking.

The allegations were that on February 19 at about 3:30 am, the elderly woman was at home in the parish, when she saw a man standing by her bed.

After raising an alarm, the woman reportedly ran from her house and sought refuge at one of her neighbour’s house.

The intruder reportedly fled the scene, but left behind one foot of his slippers.

Following a report being filed at the police station and a subsequent probe, Forbes was apprehended at his house.

He was later charged after a question-and-answer session with investigators.