Man charged with murder after drive-by that left one dead, 3 injured Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-seven-year-old Damion Walker, otherwise known as ‘Shines’, a labourer of Lincoln Alley, Kingston 13, was charged with murder and three counts of shooting with intent following an incident in his community on April 25, 2021.

He is charged with the shooting death of 36-year-old Kemar Bailey, a contractor of Lincoln Avenue, and the injury of three other people.

Reports from the police are that at about 5:10pm, Bailey was standing among a group of people when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a white motor car.

Walker and three other men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the group, hitting them multiple times all over their bodies. They then escaped on foot in the area.

The injured persons were transported to hospital, where Bailey succumbed to his injuries, and the others were treated and released.

Walker was arrested in St Thomas after he reported to a station in that parish in relation to a separate matter. He was subsequently charged on September 3.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in locating Walker’s accomplices to contact detectives at 876-948-6443, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

