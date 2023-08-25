Man charged with rape after14-year-old girl is held up at knife point Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Richard McIntosh of Pipers Corner, Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland was arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Bath District in the parish on Saturday, July 15.

McIntosh has been charged with rape, assault at common-law, grievous sexual assault, and unlawful detention with intent to have sexual intercourse after he was pointed out in a video identification parade on Wednesday, August 23.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 3:00 pm, the young girl was pulled in a yard and a knife was held at her throat, while he sexually assaulted her. A report was made to the police.

Police said McIntosh was arrested on July 16 during a police operation in Bath, Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

His court date is being finalised.

