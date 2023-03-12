Man charged with social media influencer ‘Slickianna’s murder remanded Loop Jamaica

The man charged with the murder of 35-year-old social media influencer, Aneka Townsend, otherwise called ‘Kayan’ or ‘Slickianna’, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the St James Circuit Court on Thursday.

The accused, 33- year-old Rushawn Patterson, otherwise called ‘Chizzie’, of Harvey River in Hanover, is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 21.

Townsend’s body was removed by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination on her body, conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

The police said in a release that the post-mortem estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20 and 9am on October 21.

According to the police, on October 20, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.

During the course of the evening, they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guesthouse in St James, the police said.

At some point during in the night, an argument reportedly developed between them, which resulted in Patterson allegedly strangling Townsend and disposing of her body.