Man charged with stabbing death of his lover | Loop Jamaica

Man charged with stabbing death of his lover
Man charged with stabbing death of his lover

The Hunts Bay police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Elymel Anderson for the murder of 34-year-old Horace Marksman at their St Andrew home last year.

The incident occurred at the home both men shared in Phase II, Seaview Gardens in Kingston 11, on October 22, 2021.

Reports are that at about 4pm, an argument developed between both men.

The dispute escalated, and Anderson, otherwise called ‘Robin’, left and returned with a knife that he used to stab Marksman in the chest.

Marksman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Anderson was charged after a question-and-answer session on Tuesday, June 21. His court date will be announced soon.

