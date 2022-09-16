Man chopped to death in Red Hills identified; more details Loop Jamaica

The construction worker who was chopped to death by a machete-wielding man in Red Hills, St Andrew has been identified.

He is Phillip Bennett, a resident of Walker’s Hill, a section of the St Andrew community.

Reports are that Bennett was walking along the road when he was chased and attacked by the man with the machete. He was chopped several times.

Another man who was in the area was also chopped and injured.

Reports are that the police, who were called to the area had to fire several warning shots to stop the man from attacking another woman. The man was later apprehended and the weapon taken from him.

The incident has since triggered shock in the community as residents reflect on the incident.

Some theorised that Bennett may have noticed the man approaching some students and attempted to talk to him.

“Mr Bennett was a nice man, him no trouble people,” said one woman from the area.

Another resident said the alleged attacker could always be seen walking along the road with a machete in the mornings.