Man City go top of EPL with 3-1 win at Watford | Loop Jamaica

Man City go top of EPL with 3-1 win at Watford
Man City go top of EPL with 3-1 win at Watford

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scores his side’s first goal during the English Premier League football match against Watford at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Ian Walton).

Defending champion Manchester City were on top of the English Premier League (EPL) for the first time this season after a dominant 3-1 win at Watford on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva scored twice as City took full advantage of Chelsea’s loss earlier in the day to take top spot in a tight three-way title race.

City are one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea after winning their last five league games.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in just the fourth minute and Silva doubled the lead in the 31st by weaving past two defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

City completely dominated the first half, with 81% possession, and could have added more goals before Silva got the third with a clever curled effort into the top corner in the 63rd.

Watford pulled one back through Cucho Hernandez, who followed up his own shot after it rebounded off a post, to deny Pep Guardiola’s side a ninth clean sheet of the season.

