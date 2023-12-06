Man City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa as winless run extends to 4 matches Loop Jamaica

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winless run in the Premier League extended to four games after being outplayed in a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Leon Bailey scored off a deflected shot in the 74th minute to leave City six points behind first-place Arsenal and in fourth place, also behind Liverpool and now Villa.

City were dominated in midfield without Rodri, their midfield lynchpin who was suspended, and could have been beaten by a bigger margin at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz struck the post for Villa and City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was forced into several saves, with the hosts having 13 shots in the first half.

The loss — the champions’ third of their title defense — came after three straight draws, against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.