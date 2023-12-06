Man City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa as winless run extends to 4 matches Loop Jamaica

Man City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa as winless run extends to 4 matches
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Leon Bailey scored off a deflected shot in the 74th minute to leave City six points behind first-place Arsenal

Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Manchester City’s John Stones, right, controls the ball ahead of Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey during their English Premier League football match at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winless run in the Premier League extended to four games after being outplayed in a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Leon Bailey scored off a deflected shot in the 74th minute to leave City six points behind first-place Arsenal and in fourth place, also behind Liverpool and now Villa.

City were dominated in midfield without Rodri, their midfield lynchpin who was suspended, and could have been beaten by a bigger margin at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz struck the post for Villa and City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was forced into several saves, with the hosts having 13 shots in the first half.

The loss — the champions’ third of their title defense — came after three straight draws, against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Source

