Man City start EPL title defense against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley Loop Jamaica

Manchester City will begin their latest English Premier League (EPL) title defense against Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany.

The opening round of the season also contains a match between two of the league’s so-called “Big Six” as Chelsea — with a new manager on board in Mauricio Pochettino — host Liverpool.

City’s trip to Turf Moor will start the season on Aug. 11 — and on a Friday night — and it’s laden with narrative because of the presence of Kompany, who spent 11 years (2008-19) at the club and has a statue outside the team’s Etihad Stadium.

Kompany, who was City captain for eight years and won four Premier League titles, led Burnley back into the top division in his first season as a manager in English football.

He has already faced City as a Burnley manager and it didn’t turn out to be such a happy occasion, with his team getting thrashed 6-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals in March.

City’s early season schedule looks relatively benign — the champion also plays promoted Sheffield United and host Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their first six games — before a tough-looking October when City play Arsenal (Oct. 7) and Manchester United (Oct. 28) away either side of hosting Brighton.

Arsenal, which ran City surprisingly close in the title race last season, begin the campaign with matches against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and then Fulham.

Arsenal are in the Champions League for the first time in six years, with their first two group games in Europe coming immediately ahead of Premier League matches against Tottenham and Man City.

The first league game for new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is a London derby at Brentford, while Manchester United are at home to Wolverhampton on Aug. 14.

Luton will play their first top-flight match since 1992 away to Brighton. The following week, Kenilworth Road will become the smallest ground to host a Premier League game when Burnley visit.

The other promoted side is Sheffield United, which start the season at home to Crystal Palace.

TITLE RIVALS

The top two from last season go head to head before the season when City face Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on Aug. 6.

The traditional curtain-raiser is usually between the league champion and FA Cup winner. But because City won both competitions, they face the runner-up in the league, Arsenal.

While that game can be seen as a chance to strike a psychological blow ahead of the campaign, it is worth remembering Liverpool beat City in last year’s Community Shield, only for Pep Guardiola’s team to go on and win a treble of trophies including the Champions League.

Of far more importance will be the first league meeting between City and Arsenal on Oct. 7 at Emirates Stadium.

TOUGH START FOR POCHETTINO

Beginning his Chelsea career with a home game against Liverpool, represents a daunting start for Pochettino.

Liverpool were the team that denied him the Champions League title in 2019 when beating his Tottenham team 2-0 in the final.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a disappointing campaign last season, it will be among the teams expected to challenge City for the title.

Chelsea will not face another big six team until Arsenal on Oct. 21, meaning Pochettino will have the chance to build some momentum to that point.

But that Arsenal game is the start of a challenging run when Chelsea will also take on Tottenham, City, Newcastle and United over a seven-game period.

ANFIELD ANGST

A return to Liverpool might give Erik ten Hag sleepless nights after his United team was routed 7-0 on Merseyside last season.

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 16. The last time the rivals played at Anfield on that date was in 2018 in a match that brought the curtain down on Jose Mourinho’s United career. The Portuguese coach left the club two days after a 3-1 loss.

Ten Hag will hope history does not repeat itself in more ways than one.

DERBY DAYS

The first Manchester derby is scheduled for Oct. 28 when United host City at Old Trafford.

The north London derby is on Sept. 23 between Arsenal and Spurs at Emirates Stadium.

Having avoided relegation on the final day of the season, Everton ensured the Merseyside derby would remain a part of the top-flight calendar for at least another year.

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield on Oct. 21.