Man City’s winning start to the EPL season ends in 2-1 loss at Wolves Loop Jamaica

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winning start to the English Premier League (EPL) season ended in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

An own goal from Ruben Dias and a goal from Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan snapped City’s run of winning their opening six Premier League games of the season, despite a free-kick goal from Julian Alvarez.

Three days after City’s first loss of the season to Newcastle in the League Cup, the defeat to Wolves meant back-to-back losses for City for the first time since January.

Mateo Kovacic started for City in the absence of the suspended Rodri. Josko Gvardiol was replaced by Nathan Ake in the City defense with Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips on the bench.

Wolves took the lead in the 13th minute when City gave away the ball, with Pedro Neto picking up possession and advancing from his own half to the visitors’ box, where his cross was diverted by Dias past Ederson and into his own goal.

City conceded the opening goal for the fourth time in their last five games in all competitions.

City drew level in the 58th minute when Alvarez curled a fine free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Eight minutes later, Hwang restored Wolves’ lead. The South Korea international saw his first shot blocked but teammate Matheus Cunha reacted quickly to pass the rebound back to Hwang to score with his second attempt.