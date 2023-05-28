Man convicted of killing his dad over ’empty bottles’ Loop Jamaica

A deadly dispute between two close family members over empty bottles three years ago, has resulted in a man being convicted of manslaughter in relation to the stabbing death of his father.

Dennis Brown Jr is scheduled to he sentenced on July 7 after a jury unanimously found him guilty of manslaughter relative to the death of his father, Dennis Brown Sr.

The verdict was handed down last week at the end of the trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Reports are that in April 2020, Dennis Brown Sr, a labourer and tiler, accused his son of stealing some empty bottles that he intended to sell to earn additional income because his job had slowed down due to the social distancing measures that were in place at the time relative to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An argument later developed between the two at their house on Oddman Lane in St Andrew, during which Brown Snr was stabbed by his son.

The wounded man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown Jr was subsequently arrested and charged.