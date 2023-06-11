Man convicted of killing labourer during bar dispute in Portmore Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man convicted of killing labourer during bar dispute in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man convicted of killing labourer during bar dispute in Portmore

Cops reportedly find drill converted into a gun at home of St Ann men

Nigeria’s central bank chief arrested after suspension by president

3 British tourists missing after boat catches fire off Egypt’s coast

St Ann man found guilty of killing of 91-y-o butcher during robbery

New World Bank president to visit Jamaica this week on global tour

Novak Djokovic wins French Open to secure record 23rd Grand Slam title

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

Man denied bail after alleged confessions of killing lover

US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

Sunday Jun 11

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 40-year-old man who stabbed a man to death during a dispute at a bar in Portmore, St Catherine in 2017, has been convicted of murder.

Mark Brown was found guilty in a verdict handed down in the St Catherine Circuit Court last Thursday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 relative to the killing of 34-year-old Clive Spencer, a labourer of Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine.

The convicted man was remanded in custody by High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, who presided over the trial.

Allegations are that on the day of the incident in 2017, the two men were patrons at a bar in Braeton when a dispute developed between them, during which Brown stabbed Spencer in the abdomen and fled the scene.

Spencer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A manhunt was launched, and Brown was subsequently arrested and later charged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man convicted of killing labourer during bar dispute in Portmore

Jamaica News

Cops reportedly find drill converted into a gun at home of St Ann men

World News

Nigeria’s central bank chief arrested after suspension by president

More From

Sport

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

Sport

See also

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six f

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.
A statement from the Broward S

Sport

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

On Friday’s penultimate day of action, Jamaican athletes Jaydon Hibbert, Romaine Beckford, and Phillip Lemonious claimed victories

Sport

St Elizabeth secure 4th title at JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championships

The two-day JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships reached an exhilarating climax on Saturday at the National Stadium, as St Elizabeth dethroned three-time consecutive champions, St. Andrew, to

Jamaica News

Beloved JDF captain dies in single-vehicle bang-up; tributes flowing

Tributes are flowing since a beloved Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up in Kingston on Saturday.
The deceased is 31 year-old C

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols