Man convicted of killing labourer during bar dispute in Portmore Loop Jamaica

A 40-year-old man who stabbed a man to death during a dispute at a bar in Portmore, St Catherine in 2017, has been convicted of murder.

Mark Brown was found guilty in a verdict handed down in the St Catherine Circuit Court last Thursday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 relative to the killing of 34-year-old Clive Spencer, a labourer of Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine.

The convicted man was remanded in custody by High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, who presided over the trial.

Allegations are that on the day of the incident in 2017, the two men were patrons at a bar in Braeton when a dispute developed between them, during which Brown stabbed Spencer in the abdomen and fled the scene.

Spencer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A manhunt was launched, and Brown was subsequently arrested and later charged.