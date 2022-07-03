Man crushed to death by train in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

A man was reportedly crushed to death by a train in the parish of St Catherine.

Reports are that the man was standing close to the track in the Cotton Piece area of Ewarton, St Catherine on Friday when the incident occurred.

Full details as to how he ended on the track are not clear at this time.

The accident comes a little over a month after another man was struck down and his leg severed in the same parish, this time in the McCooks Pen area.

Reports in the incident in McCooks Pen are that at about 4:45 pm the man was sitting on a train track when the incident occurred.

One resident in the area said the man lost a leg as a result of the impact.

In October 1992 public rail transport services ceased operating in Jamaica, although private industrial lines continue to operate in part

today.