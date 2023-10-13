Man dead after being pushed from vehicle then shot in Greater Portmore Loop Jamaica

An unidentified man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Reid’s Pen, St Catherine on Thursday, October 12.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, and was clad in a black hoodie, white merino, blue shorts and black sneakers.

He appeared to be in his 20s.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 9:30 pm, the man was a passenger in a motorcar, from which it is said that he was pushed onto the roadway, then shot several times.

The culprits escaped in the vehicle that was used to commit the offence.

The victim was assisted to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the body to call the Portmore police at 876-989-8422 or the police 119 emergency number.