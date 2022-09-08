Man dead, baby injured in St Catherine shooting incident Loop Jamaica

Man dead, baby injured in St Catherine shooting incident
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Man dead, baby injured in St Catherine shooting incident

Jamaica News

Claims made that the man shot himself and then the child

Loop News

39 minutes ago

A man is dead and a 2 year- old-baby admitted to hospital in serious condition, after being shot in Browns Hall, St Catherine.

Claims are being made that the man shot himself and then the child.

Reports are that man had a dispute with the mother of his child on Wednesday, it is alleged that the man took away the child, police reports suggest.

The police were called and on their arrival, they were greeted with gunfire. The man then fled into nearby bushes with the child.

Reports are that a search was conducted where the gunshots were heard, and the man and the baby were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the child admitted. A fire was also found on the scene.

