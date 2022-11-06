Man dead from St Ann crash hailed as ‘respectful’ brother, jovial soul Loop Jamaica

Tributes continue to flow for a beloved resident of Brown’s Town, St Ann who died on Thursday after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle crash in Discovery Bay in the parish.

The deceased is Nigel Gayle, alias ‘Gregory’ or ‘Greg’, an equipment operator of Orange Hill in Brown’s Town. He was said to be in his 40s.

According to police reports, about 6:40 pm on Thursday, the driver of a white Nissan motorcar was travelling along the Discovery Bay main road, when he lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a white Toyota motorcar that was being driven by Gayle.

Two other motor vehicles were reportedly damaged in the crash.

Gayle and two other injured persons were assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that the driver of the Nissan motorcar has since been warned for prosecution relative to the incident.

As news of Gayle’s death spread, several persons took to social media platform, Facebook, where they remembered him for largely being jovial and friendly.

Sharing his grief on Facebook was dancer, Blanka Syvaah, who said Gayle was his brother.

He lamented that he lost an older sister three years ago, and had now lost his eldest brother.

“I’m feeling weak right now,” he wrote on Facebook late Thursday night.

Continuing, he said: “The only brother I have that understands me and always showed respect even tho(ugh) he is older.

“He always pushed me in dancing, supported me 100%. We talk about everything and never had an argument since we became men… You didn’t even get to meet your niece and nephew from me.

“My head hurts. It feels like I’m dying. I love you big bro, and you know that before this day. We will meet again bro. Rest easy, Nigel Gayle,” the post ended.

Said another Facebook user, Dawn Edwards: “Gregory (Nigel Gayle), you shake me up last night (Thursday) bad.

“You were such an awesome, jovial person. All when I do not see you and you spot me, you… shout out, ‘Aunty Dawn’, with a hug or car horn. May your soul rest in peace. My condolences to all of the family.”

Wrote Stephanie Hector: “Nigel Gayle, we know each other for over 20 years.

“I lost my best friend last night. I am so sad and heartbroken. Rest well…”

Shared Donnett Linton: “It’s sad to hear such news this morning (Friday).

“Rest in peace Gregory (Nigel Gayle). You were a vibrant and loving soul. You didn’t deserve such pain,” she added.