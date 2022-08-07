Man described as ‘humble soul’ killed in St James double shooting Loop Jamaica

Grief struck Catherine Hall, Montego Bay in St James on Friday night after gunmen shot and killed a popular man from the area.

The deceased is 29-year-old Kemar Wilson, a cable technician.

A teenager was also hit by stray bullets, and was hospitalised for his injuries.

According to the police, Wilson and other persons were at a shop at about 10pm on Friday, when gunmen opened fire and shot him.

The male teen who was on his verandah in the vicinity, was also hit.

After the gunmen escaped, the two wounded persons were transported to hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead and the teen was admitted.

As news of Wilson’s death surfaced on social media, several persons said that despite his physical appearance, the deceased was a “calm soul” and a “humble soul”.

Instagram user, _.iammiamora, wrote: “RIP Kemar. Only who know you knows that you’r just a calm soul”.

Unstoppable_shamieboo_march 12 shared: “RIP Kemar. Was such a humble soul. Missed working with you”.

Another Instagram user, jodiannafinnikin, said: “Kemar is a humble soul. Don’t trouble ppl (people).

“Every time I see him, him greet mi wit a smile n (and) say u good browning. Him love music n always a smoke him weed. He was must fren and it’s sad his life was taken away just like that. SIP Kemar.”

Meanwhile, the St James are probing the development.