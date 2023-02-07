Man dies after being hit by BMW in Hanover Loop Jamaica

An unidentified man believed to be of unsound mind died in Sandy Bay, Hanover as a result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports from the Sandy Bay police are that about 1:20pm, the driver of a BMW motor car was travelling along the Barbican main road towards Lucea, when the man was hit.

Reports from the police are that the now-deceased man allegedly stepped into the path of the vehicle.

The police were summoned and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.