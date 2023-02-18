Man dies after crashing into GPL pole on Corentyne Road

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) hire car driver is now dead after he lost control of his motorcar and crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole before running overboard into a nearby trench.

Dead is 24-year-old Ezekiel Kampadoo of Tain, Corentyne. In the vehicle at the time was an 18-year-old male from Whim, Corentyne.

The accident occurred sometime around 01:55 hrs on the Auchlyne Public Road, Corentyne.

The damaged vehicle in which the two men were in

Kampadoo was driving Hire Car #HD 2939 west along the Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right turn and lost control of the vehicle, which swerved onto the southern grass parapet and collided with the utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the car flipped and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road. Both the driver and teenage occupant received injuries on their bodies. They were picked up in conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where the teenager was admitted for Observation suffering from abrasions about his body.

Meanwhile, the driver was treated and transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he succumbed at about 03:30 hrs this morning (Saturday) while receiving medical attention.

His body is presently lying at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

NewsAmericasNow.com