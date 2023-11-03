Man dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Runaway Bay, St Ann Loop Jamaica

Man dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Runaway Bay, St Ann
Man dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Runaway Bay, St Ann

A man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle bang-up on the Runaway Bay main road in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 26-year-old Micheal Kitson of Mines district in the parish.

The police reported that shortly before 7am, Kitson was driving along the roadway when he reportedly overtook a line of traffic and ended up colliding into a truck.

Kitson and three of his passengers were taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

The St Ann police are investigating the development.

