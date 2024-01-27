Man electrocuted by power line while walking to work in Manchester Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has launched an investigation after a man was electrocuted when he came into contact with the company’s power line in Christiana, Manchester early Thursday morning.

The police have identified the man as Garth McLean, 47, a resident of Job Lane in Christiana.

Tragedy struck while McLean was reportedly walking to work shortly before 6:00 am when he got entangled with utility wires.

He became unresponsive at the scene and, the police, who were alerted and arrived on the scene, summoned the fire department and JPS personnel to assist with the removal of McLean’s body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the light and power company said it will be collaborating with the police and other relevant authorities, as part of its investigation.

“JPS is deeply saddened by the tragic incident, and is extending condolences to the family of the deceased, and the wider community,” the company said.