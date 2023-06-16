Man faces 20 years minimum for robbing vendor, spouse at gunpoint Loop Jamaica

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured its first conviction under the new Firearms Act, this after a man who pretended to be a customer before robbing a female vendor and her spouse at gunpoint, pleaded guilty to gun-related offences on Thursday.

Keddane Buchanan pleaded guilty to using a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of robbery with aggravation.

Initially, Buchanan pleaded not guilty to all counts on the indictment when he appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Yvonne Brown, in the Gun Court division of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

However, the ODPP said in a statement, that after the commencement of the trial and “during the examination-in-chief of the crown’s second witness who was interposed”, the accused man changed his plea after discussions with his attorney.

The matter is set for sentencing on July 27 when a social enquiry report and an antecedent report should be available.

“This is the first guilty plea under the new legislation,” the ODPP said in the statement, adding that “The sentence under the new legislation for the offence of using a firearm to commit a felony is a mandatory minimum of 20 years.”

The evidence at trial, according to the ODPP, is that on November 11, 2022, a male accompanied his spouse to the Central Police Station in downtown Kingston to deliver a phone that she was selling to a person she whom she met on social media.

However, at the potential buyer’s request, the meeting point was changed to a “church in the same locality as the police station”.

On reaching the new location and while seated in their vehicle, a man, later pointed out as Buchanan, approached and immediately entered the vehicle without invitation.

The accused allegedly sat in the back passenger seat directly behind the front passenger seat.

The complainants then told Buchanan that they did not conduct business in the car, but he insisted that, “Everything cool man”, and attempted to hand the female vendor an envelope, which was not taken.

Thereafter, one of the car doors was opened and another man entered the vehicle.

Buchanan shifted to allow the second man seating in the car, and shortly after he (the second man) pulled a firearm.

Both Buchanan and the unidentified gunman began screaming to the complainants to give them everything that they had, and the accused grabbed some items, including phones and the male complainant’s wallet.

Buchanan and the armed man then left the car.

The complainants reported the robbery at Central Police Station, and while driving to the scene of the robbery with the police, the complainants saw Buchanan standing along the roadway and pointed him out to the law enforcers.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

On searching the accused, the police found valuables that belonged to the complainants, which they identified.

A phone was also taken from Buchanan’s possession.

“When the female complainant was asked to ring the cell number of the potential buyer whom she had met on social media, the accused man’s (Buchanan’s) phone rang,” the ODPP informed.

The now convict was subsequently charged by the police.