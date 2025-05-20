Man fatally shot, another man stabbed in Marchand

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at about 9:30 pm, police officers attached to the Marchand Police Station responded to a report of a stabbing at George Charles Boulevard, Marchand.

Initial inquiries revealed that one male was conveyed to the Owen King European Hospital (OKEU) via private means, with apparent stab wounds about his body.

A second male victim was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds about his body and was taken to the Owen King European Hospital via ambulance. This victim was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Denver Felix of George Charles Boulevard.

The details of the incident(s) which resulted in the loss of life to one individual and injury to a second are currently under investigation. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is therefore appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Marchand Police Station at 456-3885. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.