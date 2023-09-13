Man fatally shot by cops in Bog Walk Gorge shortly after murder Loop Jamaica

The police are probing a dramatic series of shooting incidents that culminated in a shootout between gunmen and law enforcers in a section of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Wednesday.

One of the suspected gunmen was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire. He is believed to have been among a group of shooters who were involved in the murder of a man in Riversdale, St Catherine earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports are that shortly after 12pm, the police were alerted that an unidentified man was shot and killed in Riversdale.

The police subsequently intercepted the motorcar in which the men who were suspected to have committed the murder, in the Bog Walk Gorge.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened gunfire at the police, which was returned by the law enforcers.

When the shooting subsided, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and a firearm was seized.

A woman who was found in the intercepted vehicle was detained, while another man escaped in bushes.

The wounded man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the developments.

The shooting incident resulted in the closure of the Bog Walk Gorge to vehicular traffic for some hours.

The thoroughfare was reopened late on Wednesday after the police and INDECOM had completed their respective processing of the shooting scene.