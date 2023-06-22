Man fatally stabbed at grave digging in St Mary; attacker on the run Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man fatally stabbed at grave digging in St Mary; attacker on the run Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

EU and Running Events Jamaica hand over part proceeds from EU-JA 5K

Man fatally stabbed at grave digging in St Mary; attacker on the run

Over $8 million in Burger King Scholarships on offer

Debris field found near Titanic during search for sub – US Coast Guard

Miss Westmoreland Festival Queen encourages girls to pursue STEM care

Hope and Pooran shine as West Indies crush Nepal

REALITY CHECK: Myths about migrant crossings at US southern border

UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates

Fourth tropical depression of 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forms

Mourinho banned from 4 European games for verbally abusing referee

Thursday Jun 22

35?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man remains on the run after fatally stabbing another during a dispute at a grave-digging exercise in Tremolsworth in Highgate, St Mary on Wednesday.

The deceased is Damion Watkis, otherwise called ‘Percy’, of Harmony Hall in Highgate.

Reports are that shortly after 4 pm, Watkis was among persons at the grave digging at a cemetery in the community, when he had an argument with another man.

A knife was brought into play and Watkis was stabbed multiple times before collapsing to the ground.

The alleged attacker then fled the scene.

Watkis was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Highgate police are probing the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

EU and Running Events Jamaica hand over part proceeds from EU-JA 5K

Jamaica News

Man fatally stabbed at grave digging in St Mary; attacker on the run

Our Endz

Over $8 million in Burger King Scholarships on offer

More From

Sport

Alana Reid signs multi-year deal with Nike

Alana Reid, the bronze medallist in the 200m at the 2022 World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, has inked a multi-year contract with Nike, an American sports company.
The confirmation of

Jamaica News

St Catherine man charged in Beryllium attack at St Thomas gas station

See also

Cops say arrest, charge is ‘major breakthrough’ in case

Jamaica News

Hill calls for proof that politicians are corrupt

‘If there is evidence, call out the politician’

Entertainment

Jahshii questioned by cops and released

Dancehall artiste Jahshii was grilled by detectives at the Constant Spring Police Station and released on Wednesday afternoon.
He had surrendered to personnel at the police station in the company o

Business

Young entrepreneurs make a splash with flavoured-water business

Marc McLeggon swiftly joined forces with his childhood friend when approached with the concept of launching a flavoured-water business targeting school children.
The venture, which was established

Jamaica News

St Andrew sales agent charged with serious wounding

Crime allegedly committed in Havendale

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols