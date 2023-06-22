Man fatally stabbed at grave digging in St Mary; attacker on the run Loop Jamaica

A man remains on the run after fatally stabbing another during a dispute at a grave-digging exercise in Tremolsworth in Highgate, St Mary on Wednesday.

The deceased is Damion Watkis, otherwise called ‘Percy’, of Harmony Hall in Highgate.

Reports are that shortly after 4 pm, Watkis was among persons at the grave digging at a cemetery in the community, when he had an argument with another man.

A knife was brought into play and Watkis was stabbed multiple times before collapsing to the ground.

The alleged attacker then fled the scene.

Watkis was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Highgate police are probing the development.