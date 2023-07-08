Man fatally stabbed during altercation over a female Loop Jamaica

An unidentified male was stabbed and killed on Manchester Road Mandeville, in the parish on Saturday, July 08.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall. The body was clad in a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of white slippers.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that at about 7:30 am, the unidentified male and another man got into an argument that became physical. After the altercation, both men were seen with stab wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead and the other in critical condition. The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

Sources from the area reported that the altercation was over a female.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538-9, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 number.

-30-