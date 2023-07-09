Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer said was hiding from cops Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer said was hiding from cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials

Businessman defeats senator to win in PNP Central St Mary bid

Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title

Nickisha Pryce, Sean Bailey win national 400m titles

Police constable believed to have taken own life in St James

Newsmaker: Citizens’ pushback? Four ‘animal thieves’ killed in a week

Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer said was hiding from cops

NATO unity to be tested at upcoming summit re possible Ukraine entry

Kishane’s limited participation at Trials part of MVP’s long-term plan

Matthews’ hat-trick leads West Indies to clean sweep against Ireland

Sunday Jul 09

25?C
World News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BIWABIK, Minn. (AP) — A man who was found dead in a freezer in Minnesota, USA last month, was hiding from police, investigators said in a preliminary report.

The body of 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota was found in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in the town of Biwabik on June 26.

Investigators believe Buschman was in the house hiding because there was an active warrant for his arrest, police said in a news release on Friday.

They believe that he got into the freezer to hide on his own accord, perhaps because officers were in the area.

The freezer was an older model that could not be opened from the inside, police said.

The house had no electricity and the freezer was not running when Buschman’s body was found.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials

Jamaica News

Businessman defeats senator to win in PNP Central St Mary bid

Sport

Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials

Multiple World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her highly anticipated 2023 season by triumphing in the semi-final heats of the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Champi

Sport

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

See also

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper dominated the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday night, securing her position as the top qualifier

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Dwyer, Hudson, Blake safely through to men’s 200m final

Rasheed Dwyer, Andrew Hudson, and Yohan Blake have comfortably booked their spots in the final of the men’s 200m on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Sport

Natasha Morrison, Thompson-Herah fastest through to women’s 100m final

The MVP Track Club pair of Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison won the respective semi-finals of the women’s 100m to storm into the final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Natio

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols