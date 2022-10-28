Man found dead on road identified as missing businessman Loop Jamaica

A man who was shot dead on Tamarind Avenue in Kingston 10 on Wednesday has been identified as a businessman who was reported missing that same day.

He is 38-year-old Kamar Barrett, a caterer from Annette Crescent in Kingston 10.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that about 11:05am Wednesday, residents stumbled upon the body of an unidentified man in the area and alerted them.

When lawmen got to the location, the man’s body was seen on the road with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Also, on Wednesday, a missing person report was filed for the businessman. He was later identified as the man found dead on Tamarind Avenue.

The police said investigations into his death are continuing.

