The body of a construction worker was on Monday morning found under a pile of rubble on Ken Hill Drive in St Andrew.

According to people at the scene, the man, identified so far as Desmond, was working at the location, which is a construction site. The house is undergoing renovation.

It’s believed that a section of the house collapsed and he was pinned under the rubble.

He was reportedly last seen alive on Friday.

The Duhaney Park police are investigating the matter.