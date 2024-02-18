Man ‘found with illegal gun’ in his ‘private area’ offered bail Loop Jamaica

A man who was arrested after an illegal pistol was allegedly found in his private area during a police operation in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth last month, was offered $600,000 bail when he appeared in the parish court last week.

Nickoy Fisher, who had initially given his name to the police as Nickoy Farquharson, was ordered to report to the Santa Cruz Police Station twice weekly as part of his bail conditions.

Following the successful bail application by his attorney on Wednesday, the judge ordered that Fisher’s fingerprints be taken by the police.

The case is to be next mentioned in court on April 8, 2024.

Fisher, a resident of Holt district in Santa Cruz, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following a police operation on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Police reports are that about 11:30 am, during a vehicle checkpoint operation which was being done on the Santa Cruz bypass road, the driver of a blue Honda Civic motorcar was signalled to stop, and he complied.

The driver had a male passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, and both men were searched by law enforcers.

During the search of the passenger, later identified as Fisher, the police allegedly found a magazine containing three 9mm rounds in the front of his pants waist and a 9mm pistol found in his ‘private area’.

Fisher was subsequently arrested and charged with the two offences.