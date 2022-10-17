Man freed of ‘harbouring one of St James’ most wanted figures’ Loop Jamaica

A St Elizabeth man who was found in the company of Anthony Angus, who was one of St James’ most wanted men, was last week freed of a charge of harbouring a fugitive.

Orane Watson, a resident of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court to answer to the charge.

Prosecutors, however, conceded that there was no evidence from the statements that were collected by the police that suggested Watson had any knowledge of Angus being wanted by the police in connection with serious criminal offences.

The presiding judge subsequently freed Watson.

He was arrested on Friday, October 7 at a house in Burnt Savannah where the police also found Angus, who had been featured in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media campaign two days earlier.

It was reported that a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) swooped down on the house and, realising that he was surrounded by highly trained operatives, Angus surrendered.

Watson was also arrested and later charged with harbouring a fugitive, for which he was subsequently freed.