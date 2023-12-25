Man freed of rape charge after complainant changes story Loop Jamaica

A man, who was facing multiple charges ranging from rape to abducation in the Supreme Court, was freed recently when the complainant made critical changes to her testimony.

Wilbert Binns was freed of the charges of rape, forcible abduction, robbery with aggravation, and assault occassioning actual bodily harm.

He walked out of Court a freed man since he was charged back in 2018.

It was alleged that in 2018, Binns abducted the complainant, dragged her into bushes, physically assaulted her, raped her, then stole one of two cellular phones that she had and $300, which was all the cash she had on her.

According to the report, the complainant phoned some of her relatives and told them what had happened. They advised her to report the matter to the nearest police station.

She reportedly took a bus to the Constant Spring Police Station, where the matter was reported.

However, on cross-examination, she made key changes to her testimony, including how she knew the accused, which caused the jury to disregard her testimony and render a not guilty verdict.