Man from Seaview reported missing Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Bontae Bogle of Java Sea Pathway, Phase 2, Seaview Gradens in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, May 18.

He is of fair complexion, slim built and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 1:30 pm, Bogle was last seen at home wearing a red T-shirt, jersey shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bontae Bogle is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens police station at 876- 901-9423, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.