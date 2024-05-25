Man from Seaview reported missing Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man from Seaview reported missing Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man reportedly held with firearm in Portland identified and charged

Transformation through sport the focus of VM’s 2024 Labour Day

Chase stars as West Indies clinch T20I series against South Africa

Man from Seaview reported missing

JSE modernises with longer trading hours, swift settlements

BOJ foresees brief pause in falling inflation rate

Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins

PSG win French Cup and the double in Kylian Mbappe’s last game

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 10,000 metres

School for the Blind gets a fresh look

Saturday May 25

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-five-year-old Bontae Bogle of Java Sea Pathway, Phase 2, Seaview Gradens in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, May 18.

He is of fair complexion, slim built and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 1:30 pm, Bogle was last seen at home wearing a red T-shirt, jersey shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bontae Bogle is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens police station at 876- 901-9423, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man reportedly held with firearm in Portland identified and charged

Our Endz

Transformation through sport the focus of VM’s 2024 Labour Day

Sport

Chase stars as West Indies clinch T20I series against South Africa

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins

Shanieka Ricketts was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet, finishing third in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 14.55 metres

Jamaica News

Man killed while standing before bar in Portland

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a man at a bar in Falkland district near Boundbrook in Portland on Thursday.
Resident identified the deceased as Berty Brumley of an address

See also

Jamaica News

Arleen McBean back at the helm as Police Federation chairman

Former Security minister, Bunting raised concern over treatment of former head, Rohan James

Jamaica News

Gunmen warned: Several criminals identified as cops launch manhunt

Turn in yourselves before we come for you, says Police Commissioner

Caribbean News

iBET Guyana signs Rawle Toney as first ambassador

iBET Guyana, an online betting platform and subsidiary of Supreme Ventures Limited, transformed Froggy’s Grill at 232 Camp and Middle Street, Georgetown, into a buzzing hub of excitement and entertain

Jamaica News

School for the Blind gets a fresh look

NCB and Digicel foundations join forces for Labour Day 2024

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols