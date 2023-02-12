Man gets nine years plus in prison for severing boy’s ear Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A St Mary man who was charged after he used a machete to severe an ear of a teenager during a dispute over a year ago, has been sentenced to nine years and five months in prison.

Delmar Hinds, a resident of Lucky Hill, St Mary, was sentenced on Friday in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent in the St Mary Circuit Court.

Hinds is a 36-year-old father of eight children.

Prior to the sentence being handed down, High Court Judge, Justice Simone Wolfe-Reece, stated that Hinds pursued the complainant in Lucky Hill, St Mary, and then chopped him several times on the head.

She said such behaviour is not acceptable, and should not be tolerated at any level.

Reports are that about 12:05 am on Thursday, November 4, 2021, Hinds confronted the 17-year-old boy whom he accused of having committed a crime.

An argument developed between the teenager and the now convict, who allegedly used a machete to chop the boy in his head, severing his right ear in the process.

The police were summoned and Hinds was subsequently arrested and charged.

NewsAmericasNow.com