Man gets suspended sentence after injuring woman during fight Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
To pay $500,000 to complainant who was also charged re incident

A St Elizabeth man who admitted to injuring a woman during an altercation two years ago, has been spared prison time, but was ordered to make $500,000 in restitution to the complainant in the matter.

Nickoy Wint was given a one-year suspended prison sentence for two years in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, this after pleading guilty to assault and wounding.

The sentence means that if Wint commits another offence over the two-year probation period, he could be incarcerated for a year in prison.

As part of the sentence, Wint was ordered to pay the female complainant $500,000 as compensation for her injuries.

Interestingly, the complainant was charged for her alleged role in the fight, as she also allegedly inflicted injuries to Wint.

Her case is to be mentioned again on January 22, 2024.

It was reported that on October 18, 2021, Wint was involved in an altercation with the woman, during which both parties inflicted numerous injuries to each other.

A report was made to the police, and following investigations, both individuals were charged for their respective roles in the dispute.

Wint, however, pleaded guilty to his role in the dispute on September 18, 2023.

