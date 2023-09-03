Man granted $800,000 bail re hotel bar manager’s vicious murder Loop Jamaica

A 23-year-old man who is charged with fatally stabbing a hotel bar manager at his Montego Bay, St James home last month, was granted $800,000 bail in court last week.

Jemoy Hinds appeared in the St James Parish Court relative to the murder of 43-year-old Lincoln Green of Claude Clarke Avenue in Montego Bay in the parish.

Prior to bail being offered by the presiding judge, prosecutors informed the court that the case file remains incomplete. Among the outstanding documents were post-mortem and toxicology reports.

Hinds was ordered to return to court on November 2, when the case will next be mentioned.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 9 this year, residents allegedly saw the now accused man inflicting stab wounds to Green’s body, and intervened.

The police were summoned, and Green was later found lying on his verandah with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Hinds, who was reportedly attempting to flee the scene, was apprehended.

Green was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hinds was later charged with the murder following a question-and-answer session with investigators.