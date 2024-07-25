Man gunned down in Mandeville while having drinks with friends

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man gunned down in Mandeville while having drinks with friends
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

#ParisCharge: Loop News takes you to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

JPS Clarendon customers complain bitterly of regular power outages

Beryl Relief: Home repair funds expected within 4 weeks – Charles Jr

Simone Collymore’s mom shares family’s intense pain after the murder

It’s time for Paris 2024!

Former PM to discuss de-linking the British monarchy at UWI

Should you pay off your mortgage early?

Man gunned down in Mandeville while having drinks with friends

AGD to celebrate achievement of student beneficiaries

JCF flags across island at half mast as nation mourns slain cop

Thursday Jul 25

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

The Manchester police are probing the shooting death of a man in the parish capital, Mandeville, on Wednesday night.

The deceased is 33-year-old Omar Gaynor, alias ‘Davy’, of Old Porus in the parish.

Reports are that about 11pm, Gaynor and some friends were having drinks at an establishment on a plaza in the town when three men, including two armed with handguns, approached him.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Gaynor multiple times.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has so far been established for the deadly attack.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Paris Charge

#ParisCharge: Loop News takes you to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Jamaica News

JPS Clarendon customers complain bitterly of regular power outages

Jamaica News

Beryl Relief: Home repair funds expected within 4 weeks – Charles Jr

More From

Paris Charge

It’s time for Paris 2024!

Jamaican athletes have won 87 medals at the Summer Olympics, and that number is expected to increase in the coming days

Jamaica News

JCF flags across island at half mast as nation mourns slain cop

See also

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is observing an official period of mourning in respect to the death of Detective Sergeant Mayne.
The period of mourning commenced at 2:00pm on Thursday and conc

Jamaica News

Man gunned down in Mandeville while having drinks with friends

The Manchester police are probing the shooting death of a man in the parish capital, Mandeville, on Wednesday night.
The deceased is 33-year-old Omar Gaynor, alias ‘Davy’, of Old Porus in the pari

Paris Charge

Video – Jamaica’s Olympic Schedule: AI tips to keep you in the Loop

With several of Jamaica’s athletes set to compete in track and field at the Paris Olympic Games,  watch as Digital & AI strategy consultant and trainer Nadeen Matthews Blair shares tips on us

Jamaica News

Cops seek help to reunite elderly man with his family

The Grants Pen police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite this elderly man with his family.
He was found wandering in the Barbican, Kingston 8 area on Wednesday, July 24.
He is unable

Jamaica News

HOW COME? Vaz to meet with JPS stakeholders re ‘light’ restoration

Says figures from company at odds with feedback from MPs

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols