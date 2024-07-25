Man gunned down in Mandeville while having drinks with friends

The Manchester police are probing the shooting death of a man in the parish capital, Mandeville, on Wednesday night.

The deceased is 33-year-old Omar Gaynor, alias ‘Davy’, of Old Porus in the parish.

Reports are that about 11pm, Gaynor and some friends were having drinks at an establishment on a plaza in the town when three men, including two armed with handguns, approached him.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Gaynor multiple times.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has so far been established for the deadly attack.