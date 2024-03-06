Man hears car seen on road after leaving it at home, going overseas Loop Jamaica

A27-year-old is facing housebreaking and larceny charges after a man who departed the island, leaving his house and motor vehicle securely locked, received news of the vehicle being on a main road in St James.

The accused, Richard Watson of West Village, also in St James, is now awaiting his court date.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3:15pm on February 8, a man in Watson’s community securely locked up his home and motor vehicle and departed the island.

On February 19, he was informed via phone that his motor vehicle was seen travelling along the Queens Drive main road in the parish. However, he was still overseas.

The police were alerted, and Watson was accosted and taken into custody.

The police said Watson was further implicated when the homeowner returned to Jamaica and realised that someone had broken into his house and stolen several items.

Watson was charged on Saturday.