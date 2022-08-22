Man held after allegedly raping school girl Loop Jamaica

Man held after allegedly raping school girl Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Eighteen-year-old Clifford Pratt of Seven Ground District, Clarendon was arrested and charged after he allegedly abducted and raped a 14-year-old girl in his community on Thursday, June 23.

He is awaiting a date in court to answer to charges of rape, forcible abduction, and sexual touching.

Reports from the Clarendon police are that at about 4:00 pm, the teen was walking home from school when Pratt held on to her.

He dragged her to the back of a building, where he raped her. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Pratt was arrested after he was pointed out to the police by the teen. He was subsequently charged.

