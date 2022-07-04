Man held after ‘attacking woman, stealing phone valued $60,000 | Loop Jamaica

Man held after 'attacking woman, stealing phone valued $60,000
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

26 minutes ago

Twenty-five-year-old Akeem Mitchell of Shalimar Close, Kingston 3 has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation following an incident that occurred in his community on Tuesday, June 14.

Mitchell is accused of holding up a woman with a knife and robbing her of a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellular phone valued at approximately $68,400.

A report was made to the police and following investigations, Mitchell was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalized.

