Man held after cops quick response to gunfire in St James | Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Kayton Lane, Mount Salem, St James on Monday.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that at about 9:50 pm, lawmen were in the area when they heard explosions and they went to investigate.

During their investigation, the weapon was found in close proximity to a man standing in the area.

The firearm was seized and the man was taken into custody for questioning.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.