Man held after cops seize high-powered weapon, ammo in Kingston 6 area Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St. Andrew Central Police Division arrested one man in relation to the seizure of an assault rifle and four rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tavern Drive, Kingston 6 on Sunday, January 22.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that at about 6:20 pm, lawmen were patrolling the area when they saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

They were accosted and a bag, seen in their vicinity, was searched and found to contain one Palmetto Rifle with a magazine containing four 5.56 rounds of ammunition.

An investigation was launched and the owner of the bag was ascertained. He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.