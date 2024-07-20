Man held after deadly machete attack; linked to 2 feuds in a week

Twenty-eight-year-old Marlan Wilson, also called ‘Jordon’ of Tulip Avenue, Hellshire, St. Catherine has been charged with the murder of 41-year-old Charles Martell of Hellshire drive in the parish on Thursday, July 18.

Reports from the Hellshire police are that about 7:15 pm, on Monday, January 10, 2021, Wilson along with four other persons all armed with machete, knives, board,and ice picks attackedMartell who was at home; causing multiple wounds to his upper body.

He was assisted to hospital by residents where he was admitted.

On Friday, March 26, 2021 Martell succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday July 17, Wilson was involved in a domestic dispute which resulted in him being apprehended by the police.

He was later charged with the offence in the presence of hisattorney.

A court date is being finalized.