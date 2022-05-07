Man held after rifle found at home, later granted bail | Loop Jamaica

A Kingston man was granted bail on a charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the Gun Court division of the Supreme Court on Friday this was after he was taken into custody for an assault rifle found at the premises where he lived.

The accused man, Dave Grey, was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 and was ordered to report to Elletson Road police station once per week. The accused is a 47-year-old mason of a Kingston 16 address.

Grey was represented by attorney-at-law Duke Foote who argued in the bail application gun was found in an “open storage area” and was sought to establish the insecurity of the area within which the gun was found. The gun in question is an assault rifle.

According to court documents, the accused man was in his kitchen cooking when the police entered the property and approached him in the house.

A piece of board that compromised the flooring was removed and the officer reached underneath and removed a plastic bag containing the gun.

Foote argued that the area in which the gun was discovered could be considered “an open storage area” outside and underneath the house.

Foote further stated that this area can not be accessed from within the house and that several persons, any one of the at least 8 residents who live in the yard or persons in the community could have placed the firearm in the storage area as the yard is open to anyone.

Grey returns to court on June 9.