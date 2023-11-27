Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The St  Ann Police seized one Glock pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Gulf, Steer Town in the parish on Saturday, November 25.

Reports are that at about 11:15 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a search of a Toyota Probox motorcar was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the weapon was seen in a bag hidden under the driver’s seat.

One man was arrested in relation to the seizure, however, his identity is been withheld pending further investigations.

