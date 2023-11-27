Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann Loop Jamaica

The St Ann Police seized one Glock pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Gulf, Steer Town in the parish on Saturday, November 25.

Reports are that at about 11:15 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a search of a Toyota Probox motorcar was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the weapon was seen in a bag hidden under the driver’s seat.

One man was arrested in relation to the seizure, however, his identity is been withheld pending further investigations.