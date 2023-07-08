Man held during raid by police, firearm and lead sheets seized Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division seized one prohibited weapon along with 13 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Saturday, July 8.

Reports are that at about 5:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by a man was searched. During the search, one Taurus .38 revolver with six .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

Further search was conducted and an additional seven .38 rounds of ammunition was found at another section of the premises. A closer examination revealed that several lead sheets with identity information of persons residing overseas were also found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.