Man held during raid by police, firearm and lead sheets seized Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man held during raid by police, firearm and lead sheets seized Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Pinnock retains long jump title, Smikle takes discus honours

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

Broadbell leads qualifiers into men’s 110m hurdles final

Dwyer, Hudson, Blake safely through to men’s 200m final

Man held during raid by police, firearm and lead sheets seized

Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials

Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers’ ‘pretexting’ trick

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system

Sunday Jul 09

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

File photo of police going on an earlier raid in another parish

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A team of officers assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division seized one prohibited weapon along with 13 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Saturday, July 8.

Reports are that at about 5:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by a man was searched. During the search, one Taurus .38 revolver with six .38 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

Further search was conducted and an additional seven .38 rounds of ammunition was found at another section of the premises. A closer examination revealed that several lead sheets with identity information of persons residing overseas were also found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Pinnock retains long jump title, Smikle takes discus honours

Sport

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

Sport

Broadbell leads qualifiers into men’s 110m hurdles final

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Roshawn Clarke breaks national Under-20 400m hurdles record

See also

The time also equals the world junior record set by Sean Burrell of the USA in 2021

Sport

Natasha Morrison, Thompson-Herah fastest through to women’s 100m final

The MVP Track Club pair of Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison won the respective semi-finals of the women’s 100m to storm into the final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Natio

Sport

Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials

Multiple World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her highly anticipated 2023 season by triumphing in the semi-final heats of the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Champi

Sport

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper dominated the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday night, securing her position as the top qualifier

Sport

Terrelonge, Dunkley crowned national Under-20 100m champions

Edwin Allen’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Javorne Dunkley of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) emerged as the national Under-20 girls’ and boys’ 100m champions on the second day of the Natio

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols