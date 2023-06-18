Man held following grisly murder of woman in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man held following grisly murder of woman in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

A man has been detained for questioning relative to the grisly murder of a woman whose body was found in Moneague, St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 48-year-old Novelette Chambers, alias ‘Mitsy’, unemployed of Clapham, Moneague in the parish.

Reports are that residents made the gruesome discovery of the body behind a building in the town at about 6:23 am on Friday, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found Chambers’ body partially nude with a head wound.

Several photographs of the grisly crime scene have been circulating on social media platforms.

The police, acting on intelligence, arrested a man who is considered to be a person of interest in the case, on Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

Meanwhile, a number of persons who knew Chambers well, and other social media users, have condemned her brutal killing.

See also

“Mumma (Chambers) me come party wah night and u nuh stop make me laugh. Jah know, u a guh get justice,” said a man on Instagram.

“Mitsy (Chambers), can’t believe dem… kill yuh me gyal… Rest in peace baby girl. We need justice for the women and kids being killed,” shared a female Instagram user.

“No woman nuh deserve this death, much less Mitsy (Chambers) who nuh trouble people. RIP vibes queen,” another woman commented.

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols