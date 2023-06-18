Man held following grisly murder of woman in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A man has been detained for questioning relative to the grisly murder of a woman whose body was found in Moneague, St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 48-year-old Novelette Chambers, alias ‘Mitsy’, unemployed of Clapham, Moneague in the parish.

Reports are that residents made the gruesome discovery of the body behind a building in the town at about 6:23 am on Friday, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found Chambers’ body partially nude with a head wound.

Several photographs of the grisly crime scene have been circulating on social media platforms.

The police, acting on intelligence, arrested a man who is considered to be a person of interest in the case, on Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

Meanwhile, a number of persons who knew Chambers well, and other social media users, have condemned her brutal killing.

“Mumma (Chambers) me come party wah night and u nuh stop make me laugh. Jah know, u a guh get justice,” said a man on Instagram.

“Mitsy (Chambers), can’t believe dem… kill yuh me gyal… Rest in peace baby girl. We need justice for the women and kids being killed,” shared a female Instagram user.

“No woman nuh deserve this death, much less Mitsy (Chambers) who nuh trouble people. RIP vibes queen,” another woman commented.