Man held following grisly murder of woman in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A man has been detained for questioning relative to the grisly murder of a woman whose body was found in Moneague, St Ann on Friday.
The deceased is 48-year-old Novelette Chambers, alias ‘Mitsy’, unemployed of Clapham, Moneague in the parish.
Reports are that residents made the gruesome discovery of the body behind a building in the town at about 6:23 am on Friday, and alerted the police.
On their arrival, the police found Chambers’ body partially nude with a head wound.
Several photographs of the grisly crime scene have been circulating on social media platforms.
The police, acting on intelligence, arrested a man who is considered to be a person of interest in the case, on Saturday.
Investigations are ongoing into the development.
Meanwhile, a number of persons who knew Chambers well, and other social media users, have condemned her brutal killing.
“Mumma (Chambers) me come party wah night and u nuh stop make me laugh. Jah know, u a guh get justice,” said a man on Instagram.
“Mitsy (Chambers), can’t believe dem… kill yuh me gyal… Rest in peace baby girl. We need justice for the women and kids being killed,” shared a female Instagram user.
“No woman nuh deserve this death, much less Mitsy (Chambers) who nuh trouble people. RIP vibes queen,” another woman commented.