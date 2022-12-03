Man held for shop breaking but later charged for bigger crime Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Romario Green, otherwise called ‘Bow’, of Tilston district, Trelawny was arrested and charged with shop breaking, larceny, knowingly possessing identity information and possession of criminal property following an incident on King Street, Falmouth in the parish on Tuesday, November 22.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that at about 7:10 am, the owner of a bar locked up her business establishment and went home. She then reportedly received a telephone call that her bar was broken into.

A report was subsequently made to the police. During the investigation that followed, CCTV footage was viewed and Green was observed stealing liquor, cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash.

On Wednesday, November 30, Green, who is well known to the police, was arrested. A search of his person was conducted and he was found to contain names, telephone numbers, and addresses of persons living overseas.

He was also found in possession of cash that he was unable to give a satisfactory account for. He was later charged. His court date is being finalized.